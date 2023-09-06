The Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey constituency, has responded to questions about her relationship with President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen, Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings stressed her dedication to upholding the dignity of the presidency.

However, Dr. Zenator was unable to state explicitly that the President is her friend but underscored the significance of maintaining decorum and a respectful demeanor.

“I don’t think I will say President Akufo-Addo is my friend. He is our President, and I cannot disrespect him out of respect for the seat. As I was brought up, you don’t just disrespect people. I was raised to respect elders and the office” she noted.

President Akufo-Addo and the late President Jerry John Rawlings were very good friends until his demise.

