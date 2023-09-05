The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has bemoaned how some people deliberately remove her campaign posters in her constituency.

This conduct, she stated gives undue advantage to her opponents both in the NDC and the NPP whose posters are left untouched.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings said this act is being perpetrated by some executives of her political party.

However, she said she is not bothered by the intimidation because she entered this race with the understanding that, preferential treatment was not guaranteed.

Despite encountering these challenges, Dr. Zenator said she successfully secured victory in the NDC primaries.

Zanetor expressed her unwavering commitment to serving her constituency in spite of the challenges.

“Despite facing external forces and adversity, I managed to secure victory in the primaries. I entered this journey with the understanding that preferential treatment was not guaranteed. Although there have been moments of challenge and doubt, I have never regretted my decision to serve my constituency. I have always found the strength to persevere and stay committed to my goals” she said.

The Korle Klottey MP disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, while discussing the politics of insults against women.

Dr. Zenator strongly condemned such insults, recognizing their detrimental impact on society.

She highlighted the significant challenges women face when subjected to derogatory comments noting that, it becomes exceedingly difficult for women to thrive in any sphere when they are constantly targeted.

Zanetor called for a collective shift in mindset to create a safer and more inclusive environment for women. She expressed her commitment to being a positive role model for children, particularly her daughters, and shielding them from the harm caused by such insults.

“I am committed to setting a positive example for our children, and I am determined to shield them from the harm caused by such insults” she stated.

She also underscored the media’s crucial role in advancing gender equality, citing the Constitution’s recognition of the media’s societal function.

Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, she emphasized her unwavering resolve to serve her constituents and contribute to positive change within her constituency and beyond.

