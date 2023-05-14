Newly elected Parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Zanetor Rawlings, has said she owes her success to her late father, Jerry John Rawlings.

In a victory speech after being declared the chosen one for the Klottey Korle constituency, Zanetor said her back-to-back win is by the support of her father’s spirit.

“My father was not here in 2020 and this year but his spirit is behind us,” she said while flashing a wide smile to the cameras.

Coming from a genealogy of political stalwarts, Zanetor said she has learnt all she needs to know to keep her constituents close to her doorstep.

According to her, her almost 15 years of service and being given another nod is an indication of the Klottey Korle constituency being a united front.

Zanetor further intimated that her win is not just as a result of talks, but an unprecedented track record of work and excellent service to her people.

She assured not to be complacent but she will work harder to make the constituency a better haven and by extension, Ghana as a whole.

