Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is still a sweetheart of the people of the Klottey Korle constituency as they give her another thumbs up to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next elections.

After hours of smooth, violence-free election, Zanetor came out victorious with 1,194 votes.

She beat the daughter of Mr David Lamptey, a former MP of Klottey Korle constituency, Naakai Lamptey Addy who had 194 votes and John Nii Coleman with 336 to be re-elected the parliamentary candidate.

She stands a good chance to win the seat on the ticket of the NDC for a third time since she won in 2016.

Zanetor was greeted with dancing and applauses when she arrived at her polling unit to cast her votes.

Constituents erupted in loud jubilations when the final votes were counted to seal her victory.

MORE