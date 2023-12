Nii Noi Nortey has won the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Klottey Korle constituency.

Mr Nortey garnered an impressive 838 votes out of 1048 vote cast.

Other aspirants, including Harold Quartey, polled 116 votes whiles Rexford Oppong got 94 votes.

Going into the 2024 general elections, Mr Nortey will face incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings.

