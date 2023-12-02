Nii Lante Bannerman has lost his bid to be the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The two-time contender lost to Manaf Sowah, a first timer.

The parliamentary candidate elect garnered 349 votes as against Mr Bannerman’s 203 votes.

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) bowed out of the race earlier this year.

The opposition party is yet to select its candidate as it is faced with internal issues.

