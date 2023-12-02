The Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, has won the parliamentary election in the Awutu Senya West constituency.

It was a two-horse race between Mr. Arhin and businessman, Amos Kofi Opei Okai.

Eugene Arhin polled 862 votes, whiles his main contender, Mr. Opei Okai, trailed behind with 119 votes.

Following his win, Arhin is now set to face off with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Gazelle Tetteh.

The stage is now set for a compelling electoral showdown between Mr. Arhin and Madam Tetteh of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming parliamentary elections next year.

