Former Member of Parliament for Tamale-Central, Inusah Fuseini, has justified the approach that the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) adopted in the fight against corruption.

According to him, the Office was established with special authority to combat corruption; therefore, the modus operandi adopted to achieve its mandate is different from that of other offices.

The former legislator made these remarks on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, November 2.

In response to a question on prosecutors staying away from commenting on matters they are dealing with in court, Mr Fuseini said; “We did not say prosecutor, we said Special Prosecutor and we took steps in the law, gave him operational independence so he does not need a fiat from the Attorney General to organise a press conference of the nature that he did.”

The question follows the recent press conference organised by the OSP, where it commented on the ‘frustrations’ the office faced from the court in the fight against corruption.

Subsequently, the Ghana Bar Association said Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, should have exhausted all legal processes and should have taken cues from the Attorney General who exhausted all legal processes in the Dr Opuni case.

On the back of this, the former legislator said, “In corruption, you don’t fight corruption in darkness. You fight corruption throwing light on what you believe are obstacles to your fight against corruption.”

Mr Fuseini who was also the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources clarified that the OSP can adopt several measures in the fight against corruption, however, while doing so, Mr Agyebeng must inform the public.

“He has criticised the decision of the court and he can continue to go up but he needs to carry the public along,” he added.

