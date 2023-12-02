Former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye is poised he will emerge victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

According to him, the message from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on grounds is that he is their biggest headache.

Addressing journalists ahead of the declaration of results, Dr Okoe Boye, expressed optimism he is the best person to represent the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

“The NDC has been telling people that I am their biggest headache, the good news I have for them is that the headache will get worse,” he said.

If elected, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) boss will face off with the incumbent MP, Benjamin Narteh Ayiku in the 2024 elections.

