Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has made a passionate appeal to former President John Mahama to call his supporters to order.

According to him, though they might have a case in their challenge of the December 7 elections results, the incessant nationwide protests will not yield any positive results.

Dr. Okoe Boye, who also lost the parliamentary election to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Benjamin Ayiku, said losing political power is not the end of the world.

“I appeal to former President Mahama to call his people to order because the continuous protest will become a platform to create tension,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

Dr. Okoe Boye who is also a Deputy Health Minister said the posture of the NDC makes it seem as if they are on a personnel vendetta against the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

The outgoing Ledzokuku MP called on former President Mahama to challenge the election results in court.

“You [Mahama] can win more hearts by going to court than allowing your people to protest” he begged.

Though he is convinced President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the polls, Dr. Okoe Boye said the ruling by the Court will bring closure to the matter.