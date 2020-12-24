The Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa has been disinfected by Zoomlion to open the Centre for normal activities.

The facility was donated to government to be used as an isolation Centre in March. Due to the hard work of the Ghana Health Service, coronavirus cases has reduced significantly.

Based on this backdrop, managers of the facility decided to disinfect the place to open it up for retreats, conferences and other church activities.

The Centre Manager of PCC, Pastor Ben Noye commended the team from Zoomlion for the exercise.

He said every block and quarters will be disinfected to allay the fears of the public as the leadership prepares to open up the Centre for normal church activities.

Pastor Ben Noye said the executive Block (A.T Nartey Block), residential blocks, Centre Managers Residence, Staff Quarters, a 1700 Seater Cafeteria, Auditoriums and more would benefit from the disinfection exercise.

On his part, the Apostle Samuel Nanayaw Agyei who is the immediate past Centre Manager called on those who wants to seek the face of God to look no further aside the Pentecost Convention Centre.

“I want to say that, the primary motive is to get people praying here and during the time of Covid-19, zero death rate, zero infections, zero transfers so I want to state that the power of God is just around the place to cure and we are doing a lot of additions to the structures and apart from the spiritual power behind the place we are putting some structures to the buildings” he added.

The Vector Control Officer of Vectorpes Ghana Limited, Mr. Jonas King Wonder, on his part stated that his outfit being the leading company in fighting Covid-19 in Ghana is using imported chemicals from Germany called Vito-Oxy multipurpose disinfectant, which is being approved by WHO.

“We can assure the public that the place is now safe for them to come and patronize and this is just the first phase of which the second phase will be carried out soon”.

Vectorpes Ghana Limited is a subsidiary under Zoomlion Ghana Ltd which is specialized in Disinfection and Fumigation activities.