Hackers have stolen the data of a large cosmetic surgery chain and are threatening to publish patients’ before and after photos, among other details.

The Hospital Group, which has a long list of celebrity endorsements, has confirmed the ransomware attack.

It said it had informed the Information Commissioner of the breach.

On its darknet webpage, the hacker group known as REvil said the “intimate photos of customers” were “not a completely pleasant sight”.

It claimed to have obtained more than 900 gigabytes of patient photographs.

The Hospital Group, which is also known as the Transform Hospital Group, claims to be the UK’s leading specialist weight loss and cosmetic surgery group.

It has 11 clinics specialising in bariatric weight loss surgery, breast enlargements, nipple corrections and nose adjustments.

The company has previously promoted itself via celebrity endorsements, although it has not done so for several years.

ALSO READ:

Former Big Brother contestant Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace told Zoo magazine about her breast enhancement surgery with The Hospital Group in 2009.

Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, Shameless actress Tina Malone and reality TV star Joey Essex from The Only Way is Essex are also previous patients who have endorsed the clinic.