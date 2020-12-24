There is heavy security deployment at the premises of the Assembly Press, a publishing company in Accra.

The company is responsible for the gazetting of the election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In line with Constitutional Instrument (C.I 135), the Assembly Press on December 10 gazetted the declaration of the 2020 Presidential election which has been signed by EC’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

Subsequently, the publishing company gazetted the results of the parliamentary election on December 22, 2020.

But on Thursday, armed police vehicles and water cannons were also sighted at the office together with joint security forces within the confines of the company’s building.

While it remains unclear what triggered the unusual parading of police and military officers at the facility, sources say the intelligence may have caught wind of an intended protest by some groups regarding the just-ended 2020 elections outcome.

Meanwhile, the NDC insists that the election was rigged in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).