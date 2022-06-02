The internet has been thrown into a state of frenzy as friends and family have taken over to mourn the demise of a young lady.

Identified as Christabel, the girl is reported to have died after a botched plastic surgery in a UK hospital annex in Nigeria.

Christabel underwent her second liposuction after which she allegedly suffered some complications which led to her death.

Reports currently in circulation from her family indicates that they were not informed of her demise until they went in search of her at the facility three days later.

It is alleged that her disfigured body was located in the aesthetic hospital’s morgue.

Videos shared online captured the moment the family confronted the doctor who simply was tight-lipped in respect to their code of ethics.

The issue has raged netizens who have began an online petition to have the facility shut down.

The hospital, has issued a release assuring to break their silence soon, within the limits of what can be ethically disclosed.