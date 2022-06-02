Some failed aspirants in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) election are still pouring in their frustration over ‘vote-buying’ which characterised the process.

The latest to join in is Kofi Adum Bawuah, an Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful who was seeking to unseat the incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi.

Pouring out his frustration on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, Mr Bawuah said he was optimistic the grounds were fertile for him to win.

However, because delegates voted for the highest bidder in the election, not even his own relatives voted for him after two years of a massive campaign.

“My own aunty didn’t even vote for me because the money was too big and they were influenced.

“I expect the relevant authorities to come out and apologise for mishandling the election else I will take it further because there is clear and camera evidence. They must form a committee and apologise to the system and also to me personally,” he fumed.

At the end of the polls on Saturday, May 28, 2022, Mr Bawumia managed to poll three votes while Chairman Wontumi was retained with 464 votes.

Former Afigya Kwabere constituency chairman who was the main contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka COKA obtained 306.

Mr Asare-Bediako, an aspirant who also said he paid GHS1,000 to each delegate had 22 while another, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi polled nine.

Watch the video above: