Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng says he hasn’t been rewarded enough for the sacrifice he made for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 December elections.

In an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, the God Dey Bless Me hitmaker said his effort hasn’t been appreciated enough, even though he is not after money.

I don’t think I have been rewarded enough for the sacrifice. People think when you make a statement like that, you are a paid a million dollars. Maybe someone else.

When asked if none of the promises pledged has been fulfilled, he said: “There were no promises, just relationships with them. I can decide that I want to meet the President and do an effort to see him.”

He, however, opened up that he had lost some of his fans after he declared publicly his political stand.

I have lost some fans. Not everyone thinks that we don’t have to think the same. I will be vocal about my talks and for the people of Ghana, he said.

MORE: