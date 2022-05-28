The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Boasiako is said to have caused a stir at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when he lost control and drove into supporters.

The near-fatal incident occurred when the chairman seeking re-election was waving his supporters who had massed up at the entrance of the stadium to usher him in.

Chairman Wontumi’s car immediately kicked out of control digging straight into the crowd who had to dash to safety.

Some supporters who lost their balance and landed on the concrete floors sustained bruises.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako was left disturbed and shaken at the incident as he saw to the injured before joining the conference.

NPP regional delegates conference is being held to renew the mandate of executives or elect new ones.

Some regions on Friday, May 27 held elections which saw incumbents retained while others were shown the exit.

In the Ashanti Region, the contestants are incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who is gunning for a third term; a former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA).

The rest are a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi; a former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Robert Asare-Bediako, popularly known as Chairman Asare-Bediako, and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.