6 NPP executives in Northern Region retained

The incumbent Northern Regional Chairperson of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba has secured 238 representing 65.9 percent of the total votes cast to retain his position.

His closest contender, Alhaji Inusah polled 122 votes representing 33.8 percent whiles Ibrahim Mahama secured 1 vote presenting 0.3 percent. The total votes cast was 361 with two rejected ballots.

The First Vice Chairpersonship position also went to the incumbent, Alhaji Iddrisu Sunday who got 256 votes representing 71 percent of the votes cast to beat Yajabun Janwol Samson who polled 31 votes representing 9 percent.

ALSO:

Ibrahim Muaz secured 74 representing 20 percent and Sulemana Isshaq 2 presenting 1 percent. A total of 363 votes cast.

The Second Vice Chair went to Abdul Rahman Salihu Mahama who polled 299 representing 82.8 percent of the votes cast to beat Mohammed Ibrahim Shidimyinya 62 a percent of 17.2 percent with a total of 361 votes cast.

Incumbent Secretary, Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu lost with 39 representing 10.9 percent to lecture at the University for Development Studies, Dr Hudu Zakaria who secured 198 representing 55.3 percent whiles Abukari Iddrisu secured 102 representing 28.5 and Mutawakilu Musah 19 representing 5.3 percent and the total was 358.

Deputy Secretary position went to Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah who got 258 votes representing 71.3 percent, Kumbung Omega 35 votes representing 9.7 percent, Abu Latif 17 votes a percentage of 4.7 whiles Kaleem M Ibrahim got 52 votes a percentage of 14.4 and the total was 362

The Organiser position went to Salifu Rashid who beat his opponent with 333 votes representing 91.7 percent and

Mensah Benjamin secured 30 representing 8.3 percent and a total of 363 votes cast.

The women’s organiser position went to another incumbent Hajia Rahana Aziz 211 representing 58.3 percent to beat Hajia Rahi Yahaya who secured 64 representing 17 7 percent and Suraiya Manan 87 representing 24.0 percent with a total of 362 votes cast with one rejected.

Youth Organizer Mohammed Alhassan’s 199 representing 55.6 percent beat Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin who polled 152 representing 42.5 percent and Musah Aminu 7 votes representing 2.0 percent, a total of 358 and 3 rejected.

The treasurer was contested by two people with Yussif Toyibu merging the winner with 205 votes representing 57.4 percent and Hussein Abubakari Sadiq got 152 representing 42.6 percent of the 357 votes.

The Nasara position went to Alhaji Abdul Fatawu Adam Danjega 190 representing 52.8 percent to incumbent Sham-Una Illiasu who polled 36 votes representing 10.0 percent, Abdul Rahman Samari 134 votes representing 37.2 percent and a total of 360 with two rejected.