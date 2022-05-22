Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has released photos from his private marriage to his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwaa.

The couple tied the knot in an exclusive traditional marriage this year, with few family members and loved ones gracing the occasion.

The comic actor and his baby mama wore rich and colourful Kente for their ceremony.

Lil Win shared video and photos of the ceremony on his Instagram page with the caption: “Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn’t stop for anybody. I taught I had lost it all but you brought back my Joy. For love, trust and care …. I promise to love you more

God bless you 🙏🙏🙏

Below are photos and a video