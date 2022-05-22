Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo is an elated mother as her son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, excels.

Kelvin, one of the two children Adwoa Safo has with Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong made his mother proud as he delivered a powerful speech in school in the United States when he addressed his school’s Students Council.

His very impressive speech caught social media attention.

His proud mother who is also the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection took to Facebook to share the videos with the hashtag #ProudMum.

Watch videos below