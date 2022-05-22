Some disgruntled supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region have set the party’s office on fire over a decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) to have the recent elections run again.

Their agitations follow attempts by the Council to conduct the constituency elections again due to alleged irregularities that characterised the process.

But the supporters, who are unhappy about the decision, say they will resist any attempt for the elections to be reorganised.

