The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have said they will boycott the party’s regional executive elections on Saturday over removal of some of their members names from the album.

Six out of the 10 members of the Ashanti Regional council of elders presented as delegates for the upcoming elections had their names expunge from the delegates album.

Their names have been replaced with unknown persons purporting to be members of the council.

At a presser on Friday evening, led by Rev Mark Adu-Gyamfi, chairman of the Council of Elders says they submitted 10 names to compile the album for the polls, however 6 of the names have been removed and replaced by some unknown persons.

He described it as unfortunate and disrespect to their position.

According to him, they will petition appropriate bodies in the party for necessary action.

A member of the council, Nana Wiafe Ababio stated categorically that, they’re not going vote on the election day.

The aggrieved elder says NPP cannot break the 8 in the region.

“We submitted 10 names to participate in the polls but they’ve removed 6 names in the album and replaced it with unknown names. We don’t know those names so we’re not going to vote tomorrow.”

“With this kind of attitude, it will be difficult for NPP to break the eight. I won’t bother myself to campaign for the party anymore.”