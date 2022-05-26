Residents within the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions should prepare for another downpour tonight. This is according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

Highlighting the towns, the Agency mentioned Cape Coast, Accra, Akyem Oda, Ho and Takoradi among others.

The Agency also forecast that the rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

As such, it advised residents within the listed places to take precautions.

Touching on the weather for the afternoon, GMet said there will be periods of sunshine.

Meanwhile, it has been a wet morning in parts of the capital.

According to the Agency, the morning rains will affect Aflao, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu and Wa.

Again, GMet has predicted more torrential rains in the Greater Accra Region.

The Agency explained that it is because the peak of the rainy season is approaching.

Already, Accra has recorded two flooding incidents in four days.

Following hours of rains, parts of Accra and other urban centres in the Greater Accra Region, including North Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and Kasoa in the Central Region, were flooded.

The phenomenon obstructed traffic flow on some major roads in the capital.