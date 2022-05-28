Man arrested with weapon during NPP’s Savannah Regional elections

The Police in the Savannah Region have arrested a man believed to be in his late twenties who was found with a weapon in his jacket.

The Police, while trying to foil a possible attack from some group of men during the NPP’s regional elections, arrested the suspect when he attempted to force his way to the elections grounds.

The Police later conducted a search on him and found a big pair of scissors.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Command, Chief Inspector Adjekum Owusu, they received intelligence report that some men were plotting to cause chaos during the election which prompted them to secure the election grounds.

“From the intelligence we gathered, some supporters of a candidate will attack the process, So the Police, together with the candidates met yesterday and decided no supporter of a candidate will ever enter the premises where the voting is taking place. Lo and behold, as the process was about to start, a group of young men wanted to force their way into the premises…through that, we arrested two people and when we searched them we found a big pair of scissors and other things which we thought he would have used it to commit a crime,” Police said.

Chairman of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council, Saeed Muhazu Jibril also disclosed that he received similar information.

For this reason, he called a Regional Security Council meeting where it was decided that the polls should be held 100 metres away from the delegates.

He added that REGSEC also arrived at a decision after its meeting, that every accredited person and delegates must be searched properly.

“My intelligence already hinted to me and that was why we had a REGSEC meeting and took a decision that we had to cordon off the place, 100 metres away from the supporters and that was rightly done and then we also decided that each candidate, delegate and an accredited person should be searched properly and lo and behold, one person was arrested with a weapon and currently he is with the Police. It is not a weapon as such, but it can also cause harm. It was very long scissors found on him and he was arrested and currently in the Police grips,” he said.

Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril

He said REGSEC will further take action against the individual who was arrested with the weapon.

Meanwhile, four incumbents lost their positions – Regional Organizer, Regional Treasurer, Regional Secretary and Regional 2nd Vice-Chair, were lost to new executives who have subsequently been sworn in.