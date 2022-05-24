Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in collaboration with CNN has produced another expose’ on press freedom and how deadly it is to practice journalism in Ghana.

He has been off the scene for a while now after his last expose’.

However, Anas exposes the bad deeds of people, especially those in power in certain areas of the economy.

He and his team have done various investigations across Africa.

CNN has made it clear on social media that they are coming up with a new expose’ which is led by Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In their post, they made a caption “What would you risk to expose the truth. Join Carlton McCoy and Anas Aremeyaw Anas, NABJ 2021 journalist of the year, and uncover the dangers and deadly side of journalism in Ghana. Sunday at 10 pm.”