Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has finally broken his silence on allegations that, he received a car as a gift from businessman, Ibrahim Mahama.

The gift from the brother of former President John Mahama, they claim was to ensure the NPP remains in opposition.

But Kwabena Agyepong in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Wednesday, stated unequivocally that, such wild allegation was fabricated from the pit of hell.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi made the allegation.

He claimed in a radio interview that, Mr. Agyepong prior to the 2016 election received a plush car from Ibrahim Mahama, younger brother of Mr. Mahama to work against his own party.

“Kwabena Agyapong when he was General Secretary, stooped so low by collecting a plush car from Ibrahim Mahama with the motive of working against the NPP so that the NDC would win the 2016 elections on a silver platter”, Wontumi reportedly said on October 28, 2016.

Former General Secretary of the NPP, ING. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

READ ALSO:

But Kwabena Agyepong said the allegation was part of a grand scheme to get him out of office.

According to him, they said among other things that, even his wife was given government scholarship abroad by the Mahama government when in fact, it was late former President Mills who was President.

“I heard that a car I was using was given to me by Ibrahim Mahama. They even said my wife was given a scholarship to study outside but my wife went to do her PHD in 2012 when Mills was the President. They were propaganda against me” he bemoaned.

Play attached audio above for more