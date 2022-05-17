Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has revealed how a now deputy Minister begged him to vie for the position.

According to him, the person said he was the bet best for the NPP at the time.

“The person who came to beg me to become a General Secretary is now a deputy Minister. He told me that the party needs a man like me to be the General Secretary.

“What he said really hit me, that person knows himself and I am sure he is listening to the show. He came to my office at 28th February junction with one old man. Those days, we fought so hard for the party even more than what we are seeing now,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

Mr Agyepong said as someone committed to the cause of the NPP, he listened to the plea, contested for the position and won.

But his plans for the NPP as General Secretary was short live following his suspension.

Kwabena Agyepong was suspended in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.

Mr Agyapong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorisation from the NEC.”

This notwithstanding, Kwabena Agyepong was part of President Akufo-Addo’s campaign team for the 2020 general elections.