The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo-Damapre has ordered the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the killing of a trader in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

In a press statement by the Police on Tuesday, Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwasi Ofori said, the IGP “spoke with the family [of the deceased] on the telephone and has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza tomorrow [Wednesday, for further engagement with all stakeholders.”

The Police have urged the public to avoid unfounded speculations which have the potential to prejudice the outcome of the investigation.

On Monday, the Nkoranza South MP, Emmanuel Agyekum gave a blow-by-blow account of how 28-year-old trader, Alber Akwasi Donkor died while in Police custody.

The deceased, who is a footballer and digital television installer, is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2 am on April 24, 2022, in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

The MP while narrating the incident on Joy FM alleged that Albert was killed four hours after he was picked up by the armed Police officers.

He added that after the suspect was murdered, the Police took his body to the Techiman Holy Family mortuary.

Narrating the chronology of events, the police said as part of a holistic strategy to fight the menace of armed robbery since August 2021, they have deployed a special anti-robbery task force to all the robbery-prone areas across the country.