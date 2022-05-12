A snake has reportedly given a level 300 student at the Assin Fosu College of Education (FOSCO) in the Central region a painful fright when it sunk its teeth into his “genital area”.

The young man said he quickly stood on his feet after feeling a pinch in his testicles only to find the snake curled up in the toilet bowl.

His colleague told Adom News‘ Alfred Amoh that, the victim received the non-venomous strike while attending nature’s call in an abandoned toilet facility on campus.

He explained that, despite the availability of an ultra-modern toilet facility in the school, some of the students prefer to use the old latrine.

However luck eluded the young man when the reptile hiding in the loo bit him on the balls.

The student who spoke to Adom FM said they heard the victim crying for help and rushed him to the St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu

A tutor at the school, Inusah Mohammad who confirmed the incident said the victim is responding to treatment.