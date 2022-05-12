General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has hinted that, culprits of match-fixing will be punished at the end of season.

According to him, the results will show Ghanaians that the association is taking steps to crack down on match-fixing by the end of the season.

“At the end of the season, Ghanaians will see a result [ punishment for match-fixing culprits], and let nobody lie that Ghana doesn’t have laws to deal with match manipulators,” the Ghana FA General Secretary told Angel TV.

“We won’t allow people to destroy our game, a day of reckoning is coming,” he added.

In the last stages of the Ghana Premier League season, suspicions of match-fixing and betting have surfaced.

Some referees, players, and club officials are said to be involved in the scandals, although no proof has been given.

It has now been revealed that the GFA is on top of the situation and is ready to bite in order for violators to experience the full weight of the law.