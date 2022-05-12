As part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, World Cup champions Iker Casillas and Kaka will arrive in Ghana with the FIFA World Cup trophy.

For the first time, the trophy will travel around the world, stopping in Ghana and all 31 remaining qualifying countries ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November.

Coca-Cola is welcoming fans to a once-in-a-lifetime chance to view the most recognizable emblem in football and experience the true magic of the FIFA World CupTM, the world’s largest and most anticipated single-sport event.

The Trophy Tour will visit 51 nations and territories, bringing Coca-Cola and FIFA closer to their objective of visiting all 211 FIFA member associations by 2030. For the first time, the tour will visit all 32 FIFA World CupTM qualifying countries, thrilling fans worldwide with one-of-a-kind consumer experiences.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is one of sport’s greatest icons,” FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai stated. “Bringing it on tour provides us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to highlight the incredible communities of people who adore the beautiful game all across the world.”

“The trophy tour, which will conclude in Qatar, our incredible hosts, demonstrates our commitment to make football truly global by realizing our supporters’ wishes and bringing the joy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup to their doorsteps, in collaboration with our long-time partner Coca-Cola. “

At the first stop event in Dubai, FIFA World CupTM champions Iker Casillas and Kaká shared their enthusiasm for the game.

“It is an incredible honour to be part of the first stop of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. My first FIFA World Cup as a player was when I was just 20 years old, and it is still fresh in my mind – for me, it was a dream come true,” kaka said.

According to Casillas, “It was the highlight of my career when I lifted this very trophy as captain of Spain in 2010. And it is exciting that someone will have that feeling in Qatar later this year. It fills me with great pride to join all of you today, as we kick off the journey of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, bringing it to the fans across the globe.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been scheduled to run from November 21, and will end on December 18, 2022.