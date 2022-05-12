Popular rapper, Black Sherif has dropped a teaser of the video for his hit song ‘Kwaku the Traveller’.
The song has topped many music streaming platforms across the world.
After garnering over 8 million views for the official audio on YouTube, the rapper has dropped a 19-seconds video for fans.
Visuals for “Kwaku the Traveller” coming soon. Love u & thank u, he wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, fans went gaga when they realised the video was directed by renowned videographer, David Nicol-sey.
Check out the snippet below:
