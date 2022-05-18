“I did nothing wrong as General Secretary, faceless people masterminded my suspension,” New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig Kwabena Agyapong has said.

According to him, all allegations levelled against him leading to his suspension from the party were palpable lies.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he fought off claims he sold out the NPP which was the basis for his suspension.

“I have always worked and sacrificed for the NPP. I am a true party man. My suspension as General Secretary was masterminded by faceless people. It was a plot and conspiracy to punish me out” he bemoaned.

Mr Agyapong was suspended indefinitely along with the Second Vice-Chairman, Sammy Crabbe after they publicly kicked against the suspension of his close ally, the National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

Their conduct, the party’s Disciplinary Committee said, violated Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which demands members to publicly uphold the party’s decisions.

But Mr Agyapong reiterated his disagreement with the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to suspend him but “I love the party so I respect that decision”.

However, he said to date, he has still not seen the people who petitioned the party for his suspension.