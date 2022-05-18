Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is set to release another banger after making waves with his autobiography, LeGyandary.

The striker became the centre of attention barely a month ago when he hosted top personalities including President Akufo-Addo to chronicle his life and career.

After etching his name as the all-time leading goal scorer of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is set to dominate the Ghana music industry as well.

He announced on his Instagram page his upcoming banger featuring hiplife artiste, Kiaani Gh.

Nicknamed baby Jet, Asamoah posted snippet of their studio session when they were mastering their highlife song with a touch of Afrobeat.

Music is Asamoag Gyan’s second love which he began pursuing professionally in 2010. He featured Castor on the timeless banger, African Girls.

Watch video below