Names of 37 leaders of the students wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have allegedly removed from delegates album ahead of the Regional elections in the Ashanti region.

Presidents of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) are calling for an audit of the voters’ album before the elections slated for Saturday May 28, 2022 Baba Yara Sport Stadium.

At a press conference, the aggrieved students accused the leadership of the NPP in the region is behind this plot.

The student group said non-students have been smuggled into the TESCON album.

TESCON President for Christ Apostolic University, Laar Emmanuel who spoke at the press conference claimed his name has been removed and replaced with his Nasaara Coordinator, Dickson Baba Mbugiri – an allegation he [Baba] has vehemently denied.

Other TESCON Presidents also expressed similar sentiments.

The group has therefore petitioned both the Regional and National leadership of the party to correct the anomaly.