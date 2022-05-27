The campaign team of an Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, has rubbished claims that he is stepping down for Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi in the upcoming election.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, spokesperson for the campaign team, Keskine Owusu Opoku said allegation is propaganda from their opponents.

“The propaganda Chairman Wontumi’s team is championing will expose them. No one is stepping down for him. At a point, they even accused Odeneho of being in bed with the NDC. That should tell you they are living with politics of lies.

ALSO READ:

“Whether he will step down or not, his name is in there and ready for the contest. If they have any message for Ghanaians, we want to hear their message of unity and teamwork. They should stop that propaganda because we remain focused,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional elections is slated for Saturday May 28, 2022.

Chairman COKA, a former constituency chairman for Afigya Sekyere said he will give Chairman Wontumi a run for his money because he said NPP needs “fresh blood with new ideas”.