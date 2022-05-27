Ambassador of France to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has cracked ribs with her attempts to speak the Twi language.

Madam Ave, during a brief interaction with actress Nikki Samonas, was challenged to translate some sentences from English to Twi.

The task, to her, was not an easy one, but she managed to get some right, while others were just an avenue for laughter.

She understood the basics like the frequently used phrase how are you? but construction of full sentences posed a challenge to her.

However, her near 4-year stay in the country’s capital has taught her to love the Ghanaian culture including its languages and food.

Ghanaians have reacted to the hilarious video Madam Sophie posted on her social media platforms.

While she received encouragement from a few, others applauded her for the good attempt.

Watch video below: