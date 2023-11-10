In a touching display of camaraderie, celebrities in various sectors have celebrated the esteemed former French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave on her birthday.

MzVee, Clemento Suarez, Kalsoume Sinare, Arnold Baidoo, Jullie Jay, Akwaboah, Kelvynboy, Amerado, Lasmid, Mr Drew, Ameyaw Debrah, DKB, Kidi, and a host of others sent her goodwill messages.

This is to appreciate the positive influence Anne Sophie Ave had on the creative sector during her time as an Ambassador.

HE Ave also expressed profound gratitude to God for seeing her journey around the sun 55 times.

