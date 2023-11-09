Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu and his stunning partner, Regitta Arthur, have officially tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony attended by a constellation of stars.

The event was graced by prominent Ghanaian celebrities and footballers, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, all adorned chic attire.

The 32-year-old footballer exuded grace in a traditional kente wrap, complemented by opulent gold accessories and custom-made native sandals, as he made his entrance to the bride’s residence.

Regitta Arthur, the Ghanaian bride, radiated elegance in a sparkling kente gown, harmonizing beautifully with her wealthy footballer husband, Agyeman-Badu.

During the ceremony, Regitta captivated onlookers in her beaded kente gown.

The celebrity bride dazzled the audience with her dance moves, showcasing her fabulous style in the enchanting kente gown.

The celebration was undoubtedly a star-studded affair, marking the union of two a spectacle of love and culture.

Check out the videos below: