A coalition of concerned zongo chiefs and youth in the Asawase constituency of Ashanti region have accused Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of failling to deliver on his promises made to Zongo communities.

Citing instances social vices within their communities, the aggrieved constituents expressed their disappointment, questioning the interest of Dr. Bawuwia to zongo development.

The Concerned Youth of Asawase say future elections will be based on the vision of positive change from presidential aspirants, and not what they describe as empty rhetoric.