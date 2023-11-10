Brighton boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League with a comfortable win over a youthful Ajax side in Amsterdam.

Ansu Fati opened the scoring for the visitors with a low effort into the bottom-left corner after collecting Simon Adingra’s pass.

Ansu then turned provider, as Ivory Coast winger Adringa doubled Brighton’s lead with a rising close-range effort.

Brian Brobbey’s volley, which hit both posts, was the closest Ajax came to scoring.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side move on to seven points and could clinch their place in the next phase of the tournament if they win at AEK Athens in their penultimate Group B fixture.

“I’m really delighted for the result, for the performance, for our fans,” said De Zerbi.

“I’m satisfied, but I expect always more and more. For Ansu, he played very well in the first half but after the second goal I think he could play better. He could score the third goal.”

Ajax, whose starting line-up had an average age of 21.6 years, are bottom of the group with just two points from four matches.