Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has shared a beautiful story of how he met his wife.

According to him, she is one of the blessings the COVID-19 pandemic brought into his life.

Recounting their love story, Agyemang Badu said he met his wife three years ago when they were both navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy.

He said a female friend played the matchmaker by introducing them during those challenging times and he fell in love with ‘Corona baby’.

“I met her three years ago; she is a corona baby, I met her during the corona era when I was locked in Italy. A friend introduced her to me, and we started chatting. I even bought her lunch once, but she rejected it. Eventually, when the borders opened, we met in Ghana, and today we are here,” he happily recounted.

During the marriage ceremony on Thursday November 11, 2023, Agyemang Badu prayed God bless them with twins – a boy and a girl who will both to play for the Black Stars and Black Queens.

“I bless this marriage for my wife. She should be a good wife to give me twins, a Black Stars one and a Black Queens one,” he joyfully proclaimed.

Watch video below