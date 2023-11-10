Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) is urging the government to prioritise the welfare of teachers affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

Their call is in response to a directive to teachers in the area to return to school.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the Concerned Teachers, Solomon Takyi Kwame stressed the urgent need for government intervention during an interview with Adom News correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job.

He said whiles government is insisting teachers return to their classrooms, there is a lack of support for those affected by the spillage.

Mr. Takyi Kwame said the teachers will not return to classroom if they are not provided with the needed relief items.

As an immediate measure, the Coalition of Concerned Teachers presented a cheque of GH¢20,000 to the affected members in the Volta Region.

The National Treasurer and Chairman of CCT Fund, John Okyere Darfour led the delegation to present the cheque.

He was supported by Deputy Communications Director, Frank Gyekye and Deputy General Secretary, Patrick Nii Sackey.

Mr. Darfour urged government to extend financial aid and relief items to the affected teachers.