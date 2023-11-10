Ghanaian actor and comedian, Richard Asante, popularly known as Kalybos will soon be off the market.

He is set to wed his girlfriend on Saturday November 11, 2023.

Kalybos shocked social media users by by sharing a sneak peek of his upcoming wedding.

The actor shared a behind-the-scenes video of their pre-wedding photoshoot on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the shared love and genuine moments between the couple.

Accompanied by the hashtag #MariRich, the video, with the intriguing timestamp 11:11, signifies the special date for the union.

Below is Kalybos’ post on Instagram