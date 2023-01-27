Her official appointment may be over, but the ties that bind her to Ghana, the first African country she was discharged to, remains.

Five months on, and the former French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave, is still performing unofficial duties in Ghana, and touching lives of less-privileged through her NGO, The Akosua Fund.

Her Excellency Ave has secured admission for a straight As WASSCE student identified as Kaarbatu Sylvanus Atta Senior from the St James Seminary Senior High School.

But for the early intervention, the brilliant but needy student’s bright future will be dimmed.

Kind courtesy the Ambassador, he has secured admission to the University of Cape Coast at an all-expense rate.

His fees, educational materials cost, feeding, transportation costs and NHI have been covered, Her Excellency Ave said in a post containing the update.

Also, Silvanus was provided with a high-spec laptop to assist in his studies.

“You will achieve great things and one day maybe help someone in your turn,” the Ambassador said in wishing him better days ahead.

