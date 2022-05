Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Donald Dari Sodiitey, has passed.

Mr Sodiitey passed on on Sunday, May 22 at Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) after battling an undisclosed illness.

Late Sodiitey was MP on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for twelve years.

He was also a teacher by profession.

His demise was announced by his family who also disclosed he would be buried in Sawla in accordance with Islamic passage rites.