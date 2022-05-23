The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recommended that all games involving Hearts of Oak be suspended due to an outbreak of “Influenza A subtype H3N2” among the players.

This comes after the club reported an unknown illness that left them with only 16 players available for their midweek match against Bibiani GoldStars.

The GHS wants at least 7 days of no football activity for the Phobians to enable it to assess the situation.

Suspend all matches involving Hearts of Oak for the next 7 days due to illness – Ghana Health Service advices GFA.

The Game Week 30 fixture involving Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wonders was postponed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the spread of a strange disease at the camp of Coach Samuel Boadu’s side.

“Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following advice from the Ghana Health Service. According to the GHS, they are still investigating the cause of the illness that affected the Hearts of Oak team,” the club said in a statement.

Furthermore, the GHS stated that it will be conducting random tests on footballers in the various clubs in the league to understand the extent of the outbreak to ensure the safety of clubs.

