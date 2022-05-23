The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it has launched investigations into claims that the late former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John owns portions of the Achimota Forest lands.

This comes on the back of a viral photocopy document said to be Sir John’s will and included lands to be gifted to his relatives.

The document has triggered public backlash with some people alleging that the reason for government declassifying part of the Forest as a reserve was to make such allocations legal.

In a statement, the Ministry said the issue predates the tenure of the current minister, Samuel Jinapor.

“It is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate actions, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims,” portions of the statement noted.

However, it noted it takes a serious view of the allegations and has requested all documents relating to the lands in question as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

The Ministry has therefore assured the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.

Sir John’s will comes amid rife reports last week that government has through an Executive Instrument (E.I), said the very popular reserve [Achimota Forest] is no longer a forest reserve.

But addressing the press on Tuesday, the Minister indicated the widespread reports about the supposed sale of the Forest are false and baseless, as government has no such plans.

Mr Jinapor explained the government “intends to enrich the Achimota forest, revamp it and hopefully in the not too distant future, transform it into the likes of High Park of London and Central Park of New York, where Ghanaians can go and enjoy the beauty of nature and forest reserve as it happens in other parts of the world”.