Voting has ended abruptly at the ongoing Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Angry delegates from Fomena constituency chased after the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah who doubles as the Chairman of the Elections Committee after they were denied voting.

The election of regional executives which was put on hold twice due to disagreements over participation of delegates from Obuasi West constituency and TESCON witness yet another debacle.

Anxious Fomena delegates who were expected to vote after the TESCON confusion were left shocked when organizers denied them the opportunity to elect regional executives.

According to the Election Committee, the National Executives of the NPP did not recognize the constituency election held at Fomena, hence, the denial.

But this did not go down well with the Fomena delegates who chased Mr. Osei-Mensah in protest.

Sensing danger, the latter asked the delegates to stop following him.

Few minutes into the incident, some police officers were seen entering the inner perimeter of the stadium to maintain law and order.

Counting of Women Organizer ballots then started.

This means the hope of Obuasi West, Fomena, Mampong and Juaben of taking part in the election of regional executives in 2022 was completely shattered.