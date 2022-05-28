Voting at the ongoing NPP delegates conference in Ashanti Regional Regional capital, Kumasi was put on hold for about an hour.

This was after some delegates from Obuasi West contested the exemption of their names from the voter album.

Election of constituency executives for some time has been contested by aggrieved party members.

It was alleged that there was a breach in party regulations guiding constituency elections when it was conducted without supervision from the Electoral Commission.

Polling station election are being contested in court after disqualification of over four hundred aspirants for failing to pay party dues.

For over an hour, delegates from the constituency did not leave the voting area at the Regional Delegates Conference currently ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

It took the Head of the Elections Committee, Simon Osei-Mensah to calm tempers for election to go on, assuring delegates of resolution at the grounds.

In a related development, members of TESCON continue to push for voting rights after many of them had their names expunged from the album.